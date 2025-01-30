Tourism master plan revealed to attract more visitors to 'friendly' East Yorkshire

Chris Blacksell, chair of VHEY, said people are so friendly in this area.

The region’s tourism partnership has set out a new master plan to support businesses in the sector, attract more visitors and drive economic growth.

Visit Hull and East Yorkshire (VHEY) is aiming to help build a thriving, prosperous visitor economy through the delivery of its dedicated action plan.

VHEY is funded by Hull City Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council, and supported by businesses with a shared ambition for the region to fulfil its potential.

It supports 1,700 businesses and over 21,000 jobs across the region and was nationally accredited by Visit England, the national tourist board, as a Local Visitor Economic Partnership (LVEP) in 2023.

The plan aims to establish the region as a tourism destination of choice by attracting, hosting and delivering new events, supporting private and public sector investment projects and working with partners to achieve carbon net zero.

The VHEY’s action plan strategic priorities include:

•Grow value: Build a £1bn+ visitor economy across Hull and East Yorkshire by 2029.

•Quality destinations: Present and develop a destination of distinctiveness through animation, pride of place and sustainability.

•Support productivity: Through a new and connected business support package.

•Embrace a new landscape: In partnership with regional private and public sector stakeholders, create an LVEP which supports national visitor performance indicators.

Chris Blacksell, chair of VHEY, said: “Hull and East Yorkshire is a fabulous tourist destination.

"It has a wonderful city for leisure breaks and hosting conferences, amazing market towns, stunning coastline and countryside, and it’s an incredible producer of fresh food – it has everything you could want in one area.

“However, the biggest benefit it has is the people – it has such friendly people. I think it’s the most welcoming place in the country, and we need to capitalise on that.

“The economic climate at the moment is challenging, so it’s crucial we support businesses in the area to be as effective and successful as possible, whilst also drawing in more tourists.

"This new action plan will provide the platform for us to be able to do that.”