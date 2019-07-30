Town's observation wheel is up and running: 'you can see Scarborough from miles around'

Scarborough's new observation wheel opened this morning and customers are already queuing up to get on the town's latest attraction.

Operating from the former Futurist site, the big wheel is attracting the attention of residents and visitors alike with many stopping for a ride or simply to have a look.

People line up to get on the wheel.

Sue Dyas from Pontefract was one of the first ones to get on the wheel with her grandson Callum.

"It was amazing," she said, "you get some beautiful views and you can see Scarborough from miles around."

"It's the first thing we've done today," said Rebecca Hassack from Teeside. "I think it's worth doing, as visitors it gives you some perspective as to where things are. It sort of inspires you to try other things."

The new attraction, operated by Observation Wheel UK, carries a maximum of 144 passengers with six people seated in each of its 24 gondolas. Each ride lasts for about eight to ten minutes.

"There's a wheel in Liverpool so why not here!," said David Rimmer after getting off while Glaswegians Alex Downie and Debbie Yule commented: "We'd go back up again that's how much we enjoyed it.

"I'm glad it's opened today because it's our last day."

Lorraine and Joan Black, from Edinburgh, used to live in Scarborough. Although they were sad to hear about the demolition of the Futurist, "anything that attracts business to coastal towns is a good thing".

They added: "You get fabulous views, you can see right over the harbour, right along to the Spa... My niece is just eight and she loved it."

Scarborough's new wheel will be open every day from 11am to 9.30pm until Monday August 26.