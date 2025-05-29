'Tractor' to join North Yorkshire Moors Railway's annual Diesel Gala

BR Class 33/2 No. 33202 “Dennis G. Robinson” - Image: Colin Makcrow

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced two additional locomotives to its line up for the Annual Diesel Gala which will take place from June 12-15.

Two more renowned locomotives will be joining the event, completing a powerful line-up that promises a memorable experience for diesel enthusiasts and families alike.

Joining the previously announced Class 55 Deltic No. 55009 Alycidon and Class 50 No. 50021 Rodney, the NYMR will now also welcome:

BR Class 37/6 No. 37688 “Great Rocks”

A distinctive member of the “Slim Jim” sub-class of Class 33s, No. 33202 Dennis G. Robinson was built in 1962 by Birmingham Railway Carriage & Wagon Co. to serve the Southern Region of British Rail. With a narrower body design tailored for the restrictive tunnels of the Hastings line, this locomotive is a standout piece of British engineering.

Originally numbered D6587, it has had a varied and colourful career from its early days at Hither Green depot, to working with Fragonset Railways under the name “Meteor”. Now preserved and operating from the Mid-Norfolk Railway, No. 33202 remains a testament to the reliability and adaptability of its class.

Affectionately known as a “Tractor” by enthusiasts for its signature growl, No. 37688 “Great Rocks” was built in 1963 at English Electric's Vulcan Foundry and has a long and hardworking history with British Rail and Direct Rail Services. Rebuilt in 1986 and reclassified as a Class 37/6, this locomotive is now preserved by D05 Preservation Ltd and currently based with Locomotive Services Ltd at Crewe.

Now sporting the eye-catching Trainload Construction livery, along with Buxton TMD depot plaques and ICI crests, No. 37688 remains a popular and powerful representative of the Class 37s.

In addition to these special guests, the NYMR’s own fleet of heritage diesel locomotives will be in action, including Class 37 No. 37264, Class 47 No. 47077 North Star, Class 31 No. 31128 Charybdis, and others.

Over four days, visitors will be able to experience a wide variety of locomotives in action across the scenic 18-mile heritage line through the North York Moors National Park, complete with authentic sights, sounds, and smells of classic diesel traction.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.nymr.co.uk/dieselgala.