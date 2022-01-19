Tradespeople invited to meet the team behind Super Brad's Pad in Scarborough

The site of Super Brad's Pad in Burniston

The event, which is supported by Gleeson Homes and BDN, is set to take place at 10 am on 20 January at Scalby Manor pub, next door to the holiday home site in Scarborough.

Super Brad’s Pad will be a five-bedroom luxury holiday home for poorly children and their families to make lasting happy memories.

The location of the holiday home has been especially chosen as it was one of Bradley’s favourite places to visit. Scarborough Borough Council gifted the land to the foundation in 2018.

Work was initially scheduled to commence in 2020 but has been held up by the pandemic.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation, set up in memory of Bradley Lowery, hopes to make connections with tradespeople and suppliers, including builders, bricklayers, electricians, plumbers, joiners, painters and decorators, and interior designers, to be employed support the creation of the holiday home.

Lynn Murphy, chief operating officer of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, said: “Super Brad’s Pad is going to be a fantastic asset to the charity and will help lots of families in need.

“In order to make our holiday home dream come true, we’ll need the help of some incredible tradespeople who are able to support the project and bring it to life.

“We’re inviting anyone who’s interested to work on it to come and join us at Scalby Manor to find out how they can help.”

The Bradley Lowery Foundation was established in memory of Bradley Lowery, who passed away at the age of six in 2017, following a fight with Neuroblastoma, which began when he was 18 months old.