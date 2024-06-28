Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tribute has been paid to a former Scarborough woman who established a business in the town selling hand knitted products to pop groups including Thin Lizzy.

Caroline Whelan passed away recently, while resident in Spain, her home since the 1980s.

Her brother Robert said she grew up in Scarborough and was Head Girl at the Convent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their parents had settled in Scarborough in the 1950s following their father’s tenure as Sergeant Major with the Guards Training Battalion detachment which was stationed at Burniston Barracks in those days.

Caroline Whelan.

After a spell at the tax office on Northway, Caroline took off for Teacher Training College at Roehampton and made London her home for many years.

Nonetheless, she established Seagull, a business in hand-made knits, employing people around Scarborough to knit pure wool hand knitted originals to her patterns, and opened a shop on Museum Terrace.

Her clients included Thin Lizzy, The Specials and Joan Armatrading, who would all have dozens of bespoke hand knitted chunky pullovers made for their album crews; Thin Lizzy Live & Dangerous for example.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pottery was another of Caroline's passions and in the 1980s she moved to Spain and set up Spanish Pots, employing local artisans to create genuine clay ceramics which she exhibited at such as Hampton Court and The Chelsea Flower Show, and also exported to Japan.

Caroline Whelan.

Robert added: “Trailblazing and daring, Caroline did it her way.”

The eldest daughter of 13 children and mum to Louisa, Caroline died aged 76 following a period of illness.