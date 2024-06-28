'Trailblazing and daring' - tribute paid to former Scarborough businesswoman Caroline Whelan
Caroline Whelan passed away recently, while resident in Spain, her home since the 1980s.
Her brother Robert said she grew up in Scarborough and was Head Girl at the Convent.
Their parents had settled in Scarborough in the 1950s following their father’s tenure as Sergeant Major with the Guards Training Battalion detachment which was stationed at Burniston Barracks in those days.
After a spell at the tax office on Northway, Caroline took off for Teacher Training College at Roehampton and made London her home for many years.
Nonetheless, she established Seagull, a business in hand-made knits, employing people around Scarborough to knit pure wool hand knitted originals to her patterns, and opened a shop on Museum Terrace.
Her clients included Thin Lizzy, The Specials and Joan Armatrading, who would all have dozens of bespoke hand knitted chunky pullovers made for their album crews; Thin Lizzy Live & Dangerous for example.
Pottery was another of Caroline's passions and in the 1980s she moved to Spain and set up Spanish Pots, employing local artisans to create genuine clay ceramics which she exhibited at such as Hampton Court and The Chelsea Flower Show, and also exported to Japan.
Robert added: “Trailblazing and daring, Caroline did it her way.”
The eldest daughter of 13 children and mum to Louisa, Caroline died aged 76 following a period of illness.
There will be a service for Caroline at 1pm on 16 August at Woodlands.