Train operator Northern to operate regular timetable on Coronation Weekend

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “The Coronation Weekend will be a great opportunity for people to come together and mark this national event – and that means they’ll need to travel around the region.

“We’re operating our regular timetable over the course of the three-day event, helping people get from A to B.”

“On behalf of everyone here at Northern, we wish Their Majesties the very best for this historic event.”

The Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

On Sunday May 21, Northern’s new summer timetable comes into effect and all customers, especially those who have made regular journeys on the same train times, are advised to check before they travel.

