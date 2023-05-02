News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death
23 minutes ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
1 hour ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
1 hour ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
2 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
2 hours ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details

Train operator Northern to operate regular timetable on Coronation Weekend

Train operator Northern has confirmed it will operate its regular timetable over the Coronation Weekend (Saturday May 6 - Monday May 8).

By Louise Perrin
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:54 BST

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “The Coronation Weekend will be a great opportunity for people to come together and mark this national event – and that means they’ll need to travel around the region.

“We’re operating our regular timetable over the course of the three-day event, helping people get from A to B.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“On behalf of everyone here at Northern, we wish Their Majesties the very best for this historic event.”

Northern will operate a normal timetable on Coronation Bank Holiday WeekendNorthern will operate a normal timetable on Coronation Bank Holiday Weekend
Northern will operate a normal timetable on Coronation Bank Holiday Weekend
Most Popular

The Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

On Sunday May 21, Northern’s new summer timetable comes into effect and all customers, especially those who have made regular journeys on the same train times, are advised to check before they travel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information, visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/timetablechange.

Read More
Scarborough train depot: TransPennine Express apologises over complaints about ‘...
Related topics:Westminster Abbey