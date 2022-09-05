Trainshed members enjoy successful model railway show at Emmanuel Church

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Harrison is presented with the Steve Waring Memorial Trophy by Trainshed chairman Mike Brayshaw. Photo submitted

12 models were on display and the layouts were in different scales and gauges.

Some of them were exhibited by Trainshed members while others were created by Hull and Scarborough model railway clubs and some demonstrated by individuals.

A spokesperson said: “The show was well supported by traders and overall there was a good enjoyable atmosphere.

“The winner of the Steve Waring Memorial Trophy was David Harrison with his layout Annerley, which showed a railway as it might have looked had such a line traversed Flamborough Head.”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...