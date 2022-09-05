News you can trust since 1882
Trainshed members enjoy successful model railway show at Emmanuel Church

The members of Trainshed – Bridlington Model Railway Group – held a successful model railway show at the Emmanuel Church on Cardigan Road.

Monday, 5th September 2022, 2:05 pm
David Harrison is presented with the Steve Waring Memorial Trophy by Trainshed chairman Mike Brayshaw. Photo submitted
12 models were on display and the layouts were in different scales and gauges.

Some of them were exhibited by Trainshed members while others were created by Hull and Scarborough model railway clubs and some demonstrated by individuals.

A spokesperson said: “The show was well supported by traders and overall there was a good enjoyable atmosphere.

“The winner of the Steve Waring Memorial Trophy was David Harrison with his layout Annerley, which showed a railway as it might have looked had such a line traversed Flamborough Head.”

The other layouts by Trainshed members included St Aidens Cross, based in East Yorkshire, and Draxbridge, which depicted a locomotive depot serving a power station.

