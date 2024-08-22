Transpennine Express delights twelve-year-old train fanatic with a cab ride to Scarborough

Nathaniel Briggs and Lead Driver Manager Steve Whitehead

A lucky Huddersfield youngster was given a day to remember, thanks to TransPennine Express

Nathaniel Briggs enjoyed two exclusive rides in the driver’s cab between York and Scarborough.

The youngster from Huddersfield West Yorkshire, who has Autism and ADHD, has been fascinated with trains for as long as his parents Anthony and Sarah can remember.

Nathaniel finds the train motion calming, loves exploring new places and is a regular train traveller, having travelled on most of TPE’s network from Scotland to Saltburn.

Nathaniel with his father Anthony

Nathaniel and his father Anthony met TPE’s Managing Director Chris Jackson onboard one of its services in Manchester a couple of weeks ago after noticing the TPE lanyard and said hello.

Chris then invited Nathaniel to have a cab ride after learning how much he loves trains.

Anthony Briggs, Nathaniel’s father, said: “I cannot thank TransPennine Express enough for making the cab ride for Nathaniel happen; it was a brilliant day.

“We had a fantastic experience, and Nathaniel loved it. The memories made during his big day out will stay with him for a lifetime.

“TPE has made a little boy’s dreams come true. Nathaniel will certainly have something a little different to talk about when he returns to school.”

Lead Driver Manager Steve Whitehead presented Nathaniel with a TPE gift bag, including his very own hi-vis jacket.

To top off the day, under close supervision, Nathaniel was allowed to sound the horn as they drove past a whistle board, which are signs that mark a location where a train driver is required to sound the horn.

The Briggs family were also given VIP First Class travel on their trip to and from York.

Nathaniel said” Thanks for the cab ride, Steve I liked tooting the horn.”

Steve Whitehead, Lead Driver Manager for TPE, said: “It was lovely to meet Nathaniel and his father Anthony.

“Nathaniel is a fantastic young boy; he was brilliant at pointing out the signals during the cab rides and was a natural at spotting the whistle board signs.

“I’m glad we could offer Nathaniel this experience, it’s always great to meet people who could be part of the next railway generation.”