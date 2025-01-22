TRAVEL: A64 closed at Malton following 'serious' road traffic collision

The A64 is closed following a serious collision

Due to a serious road traffic collision a section of the A64 Malton Bypass, near to Welburn village, has been closed in both directions.

This is the section where the dual carriageway turns into a single carriageway (What 3 words Mainly.Resides.Essays)

Diversions are being put in place and police have requested that motorists avoid travelling on the route.

The AA reports that the road is closed from Mains Lane (Barton Hill Crossroads) to the A169 (Old Malton roundabout).

The road is likely to remain closed for some time.

Reference NYP-22012025-0043