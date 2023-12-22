Travel advice for Christmas for rail users heading to and from Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Northern has published a travel advice calendar for over the Christmas period.

The train operator expects to run a normal timetable on 21 and 22 December, but customers should expect disruption and are strongly advised to ‘check before you travel’ on December 23, Christmas Eve and December 27.

There are no Northern services on Christmas Day or Boxing Day (25 and 26 December).

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “Unfortunately, customers travelling immediately before and after the Christmas bank holidays should expect disruption.

“This is due to limited train crew availability in some areas. We strongly advise customers to ‘check before you travel’ on those days.”

In addition to the travel advice calendar, customers are reminded that rail timetables across the North of England have changed in line with the rest of the National Rail network.

Customers are encouraged to use the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on the Northern website for more information about their local station.