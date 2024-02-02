Travel back to 1924 this February half-term at Ryedale's Nunnington Hall

Families can enjoy being tasked with carrying out activities performed by household servants one hundred years ago when they visit Nunnington Hall during the upcoming half-term holiday.

The National Trust property near Helmsley has created a fun and interactive trail around the beautiful manor house.

The trail, in the form of a CV, guides visitors through the various roles performed by household servants in 1924. The aim being to see if they possess the skills and meet the requirements necessary to fulfil the responsibilities of the desired positions.

Activities include ironing, dusting the bannisters, cross stitch and flower arranging. Children then decide at the end which roles, if any, they would choose to accept.

Sarah Nolan, Visitor Experience Officer at Nunnington Hall, says: “As well as being an ideal indoor activity for all the family this half-term, this trail allows us to educate children on some of the history of the house, with successful recruitment meaning you’ll be working for the Fife family, the former owners of Nunnington Hall!

It helps bring a part of the Hall’s history to life and children will better understand the various roles carried out by household servants 100 years ago in this very house.”

Throughout half-term, children will also be able to have fun outside. They can explore the garden at Nunnington, learn about composting and spend time in the bird watching area, as well as enjoy the Lion’s Den play area.

Nunnington Hall opens for the first time this year on Saturday, February 10, which is when the half-term trail begins. It’s open every day until Sunday, February 18, from 10.30am – 4pm, with last entry at 3.15pm.

Normal property admission applies; adult £11, child £5.50 and family ticket £27.50. Free admission for National Trust members and under fives.

From Tuesday, February 20, the house, garden and tea room will be open every day except Mondays.