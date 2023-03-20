News you can trust since 1882
We take a look at the neighbourhoods across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington that has the fewest trees.

Tree Coverage: These are the 19 areas across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington with the fewest trees

Using the latest technology to examine tree numbers across England, Friends of the Earth has revealed the ‘woeful state’ of the nation’s tree coverage and the striking contrast in their prevalence across the country.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:44 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 16:44 GMT

Analysis by Friends of the Earth shows that 12.8 per cent of England is currently covered by trees, with just 10 per cent made up by woodland – far lower than the 38 per cent of land that is covered by woodland across the European Union.

The government have set a target to increase tree canopy and woodland cover of England to 16.5 per cent by 2050.

This is a very stretching target, which will be challenging to achieve, but the government believe it is key for their Net Zero Strategy and delivering their manifesto commitment to plant 30,000 hectares of trees across the United Kingdom.

Mike Childs, head of science, policy and research at Friends of the Earth, said: “The UK government should be aiming to double tree cover in England by 2050 to ensure that people, no matter where they live or what their income, can experience the mental and physical health benefits that trees bring.

"Our new mapping identifies the areas that are missing out most on these life-enhancing protections, and where new tree planting should be prioritised.

“Current targets for tree planting are woefully inadequate and overlook the devastating impact that timber and wood imports from countries such as Brazil, China and Russia wreak on nature globally.

“We need many more trees for farming, urban cooling and absorbing harmful carbon emissions.

"There’s more than enough viable land to increase cover two-fold without compromising quality agricultural land or protected habitats.

"The government must get behind a far more ambitious plan to boost tree numbers and adopt this as an official target.”

We take a look at the neighbourhoods across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington with the fewest trees...

The proportion of this neighbourhood with tree canopy is 3.7 per cent.

1. Filey and Hunmanby

The proportion of this neighbourhood with tree canopy is 3.7 per cent. Photo: Richard Ponter

The proportion of this neighbourhood with tree canopy is 4 per cent.

2. Bridlington Hilderthorpe

The proportion of this neighbourhood with tree canopy is 4 per cent. Photo: Google Maps

The proportion of this neighbourhood with tree canopy is 4.2 per cent.

3. Bridlington North & Bempton

The proportion of this neighbourhood with tree canopy is 4.2 per cent. Photo: Google Maps

The proportion of this neighbourhood with tree canopy is 5.5 per cent.

4. Whitby West

The proportion of this neighbourhood with tree canopy is 5.5 per cent. Photo: Tony Johnson

EnglandScarboroughWhitbyBridlingtonUnited Kingdom