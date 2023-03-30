Tree planted in Littlebeck, near Whitby, to mark Queen's jubilee and King's Coronation

Tree planted at Littlebeck, near Whitby, to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee and the King's Coronation.

Many village residents went along to watch Wilf Noble and two of his great grandsons, Percy Lawn and Theo Lawn-Benney, plant the tree.

Wilf was a volunteer who helped build the Hall nearly 70 years ago and he is the oldest person associated with the Hall, and Percy and Theo the youngest.

Madeleine Oswald made a speech to welcome everyone.