Tree planted in Littlebeck, near Whitby, to mark Queen's jubilee and King's Coronation
A tree has been planted in Littlebeck Village Hall to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee and the King’s Coronation.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 30th Mar 2023, 13:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 13:22 BST
Many village residents went along to watch Wilf Noble and two of his great grandsons, Percy Lawn and Theo Lawn-Benney, plant the tree.
Wilf was a volunteer who helped build the Hall nearly 70 years ago and he is the oldest person associated with the Hall, and Percy and Theo the youngest.
Madeleine Oswald made a speech to welcome everyone.
The tree was donated by John and Julia Weeks.