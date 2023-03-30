News you can trust since 1882
Tree planted in Littlebeck, near Whitby, to mark Queen's jubilee and King's Coronation

By Duncan Atkins
Published 30th Mar 2023, 13:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 13:22 BST
Tree planted at Littlebeck, near Whitby, to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee and the King's Coronation.
Many village residents went along to watch Wilf Noble and two of his great grandsons, Percy Lawn and Theo Lawn-Benney, plant the tree.

Wilf was a volunteer who helped build the Hall nearly 70 years ago and he is the oldest person associated with the Hall, and Percy and Theo the youngest.

Madeleine Oswald made a speech to welcome everyone.

The tree was donated by John and Julia Weeks.

