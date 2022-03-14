Tree planted opposite Bridlington Spa to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Cllr Nigel Wilkinson plants the tree in Pembroke Gardens, Bridlington, with help from, from left, George Mallison and Thomas Longhorn, from the council’s forestry team, operations manager Andy Harper, and service manager Steve Brackenbury.

Councillor Nigel Wilkinson, chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, had the honour of planting the young hornbeam tree in Pembroke Gardens, opposite Bridlington Spa, in South Marine Drive, as part of a national event.

Thousands of trees were planted by civic leaders across the country as part of Tree Planting Day, organised by the National Association of Civic Officers in commemoration of the special anniversary.

The event was held on the 70th day of the year in which The Queen marks the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty’s accession.

A plaque marking the occasion will soon be placed near the tree in Pembroke Gardens.

Cllr Nigel Wilkinson said: “I was incredibly honoured to plant the hornbeam tree to mark such a remarkable achievement.

“This tree will grow tall and I hope it will be enjoyed by generations to come.”

Details of the Bridlington planting will be included in a specially made book which will be presented to The Queen by the association.

The scheme was supported by The Queen’s Green Canopy project, a nationwide tree planting initiative for the jubilee.