Tribute paid as former Scarborough doctor John Spence dies at 97

Much respected former doctor, John Spence, who one of the founding doctors of the NHS Snainton, Ayton and Seamer General Practioners' surgeries, has died at the age of 97.

Educated at Goole Grammar School and Edinburgh University, Mr Spence joined the Royal Air Force, reaching the rank of Squadron Leader, specialising in pathology, where he was Coroner for Ely.

After leaving the RAF to care for his dying father, John joined the Snainton practice under the partnership of Dr Frank Allen OBE in the early 1950s.

Dr Spence covered the areas of Crossgates to Thornton Dale as well as Hackness and Dalby Forest.

He was a Fellow of the Royal College of General Practioners and an innovator and early adopter of the GP trainee scheme.

He was Chairman of West Ayton Parish Council for many years and President of Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Club as well as a member Ganton Golf Club, where he was a member for more than 45 years.

He was a keen sportsman, winning a University Blue for rowing, a scrum half for Goole Grammar School and sailing in Filey.

Mr Spence was also an accomplished gardener and wood turner.

He will be greatly missed by Moira, his wife of 72 years, and his children Sue, Tricia, Mandy, Phil and Iain.