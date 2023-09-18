Tribute paid to Scarborough-born author Mark Richards
Mark spent his life in Scarbrough, attended Scarborough Boys High school and Hull University and then returned to run his own business on the seafront.
He subsequently worked as a financial advisor based in Falsgrave.
It wasn’t until his 50s that he began to pursue his passion for writing and set up an independent copywriting business at Woodend.
He wrote a weekly newspaper column about family life for more than 15 years and documented his walking journeys with his youngest son.
When Covid struck, Mark took his pen and paper back to his home office overlooking the North Bay, where he penned his Michael Brady series - a crime thriller that took him all over the Yorkshire moors.
He loved cricket, football and walking.
Most of his spare time was spent either shouting at Yorkshire or Wolverhampton Wanderers on the television, or pounding along the clifftop looking for the next place to plan a murder in his books.
Mark’s family said: “He could find humour in the darkest of places and always had the ability to light up a room with his quick wit, or an understanding smile.”
Mark leaves behind his wife, Beverley, and their three children, Daniel, Eleanor and Alexander, each of whom he was immensely proud of and loved with all his heart.
A funeral is due to be held at Scarborough Crematorium on September 27 at 11am if anyone would like to pay their respects.