Much-loved Scarborough man Reg Widdowson, who lived in the Falsgrave area of town, has died, aged 88.

Scarborough man Reg Widdowson, pictured with his Ambassador for Peace medal from the Korean Government, left; and sponsoring a Scarborough Athletic football match.

Reg joined the Royal Irish Fusiliers at the age of 18 going on to serve in Kenya and Korea, and was proud to receive the ‘Ambassador for Peace’ medal from the Korean Government last November.

Upon leaving the forces, he spent most of his working life at Plaxtons, where he made many lifelong friends, and he also sold poppies for the Royal British Legion in the town centre for several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was a keen Scarborough football supporter for more than 50 years, and enjoyed the trips to Wembley in the 1970s.

He was a season ticket holder for many years, and last season sponsored a home match at Scarborough Athletic’s Flamingo Land Stadium, an experience he thoroughly enjoyed.

Reg was a popular character in the shops and cafes around Falsgrave, enjoying his chats with his many friends.