Tribute paid to Scarborough man Reg Widdowson who has died at 88
Reg joined the Royal Irish Fusiliers at the age of 18 going on to serve in Kenya and Korea, and was proud to receive the ‘Ambassador for Peace’ medal from the Korean Government last November.
Upon leaving the forces, he spent most of his working life at Plaxtons, where he made many lifelong friends, and he also sold poppies for the Royal British Legion in the town centre for several years.
He was a keen Scarborough football supporter for more than 50 years, and enjoyed the trips to Wembley in the 1970s.
He was a season ticket holder for many years, and last season sponsored a home match at Scarborough Athletic’s Flamingo Land Stadium, an experience he thoroughly enjoyed.
Reg was a popular character in the shops and cafes around Falsgrave, enjoying his chats with his many friends.
A widower of seven years, he leaves behind daughter Karen.