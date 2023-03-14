Mr Nicholls was born on August 30, 1935, on West Street in Bridlington, the tenth of 12 children born to Dora and John Wright Nicholls.

When he was only a few hours old, Mr Nicholls was carried out into the yard and placed on the family business horse-drawn coal cart.

After attending school in Bridlington, Mr Nicholls began delivering coal for the family business, the gas board and other fuel companies.

Mr Nicholls' passion for horses was prevalent throughout his life and was the foundation for many lifelong friendships.

During the summer months when the coal workload dropped off, Mr Nicholls drove his iconic horse-drawn landau as a tourist attraction, giving many rides to happy tourists across the Bridlington seafront.

Mr Nicholls also used his landau in a number of different events, becoming a popular addition to weddings, funerals and even carnivals.

In 1959, he married Anne, who he remained married to for 63 years.

The couple had two children, Michael and Rita, who went on to have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mr Nicholls was well known around Bridlington for his iconic horse-drawn landau, which was used for weddings, funerals, carnivals and tourist rides across the town.

They lived in Bridlington for many years, notably moving to the riding and livery stables on Mill Lane, where many people learnt to ride horses.

Some of these learners went on to have careers with horses or owned their own horses, and became lifelong friends with Mr Nicholls.

Mr Nicholls always enjoyed the company of a dog, usually a Jack Russell, and he had a passion for poultry and pigeons which he kept.

He also loved to go out for the day and peruse a sale or fair.

Delivering coal using horse draw carts was the family business, and a job Mr Nicholls took on himself when he left school.

In 1986, after the miners’ strikes, he sold the coal business and two years later the family moved to the West Coast of Blackpool.

This was due to the summer tourist season being a lot longer in Blackpool which would be better for their landau business.

While in Blackpool, Mr Nicholls pursued his passions and joined the Marton Village Pigeon Club, where he raced and showed his pigeons.

He passed away on February 6, 2023 at the age of 87, peacefully at home with his family by his side.

