Tributes have been paid to former Nippy Taxis owner, Joe Ledden, who has died, aged 84

The son of a Dublin cobbler, Mr Ledden was the youngest and last surviving of five siblings.

At the age of 16, he applied to become an apprentice coach builder in the Irish city, but having heard nothing, took a job in London.

A fortnight later the Dublin company contacted him to offer him one of just 10 apprenticeships.

Joe Ledden

Mr Ledden accepted, knowing the importance of having a trade to secure his future employability.

Shortly afterwards, he met wife-to-be, Pat, while on holiday in Blackpool. They had actually lived on the same street all their lives but had never known each other.

The couple married in 1959, and Mr Ledden applied for a position with Plaxtons, which saw the couple move to Scarborough in 1960.

They fell in love with the town and made it their new home, raising a family of 10 children, five girls and five boys.

They now have 39 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

In 1968, Mr Ledden left Plaxtons and started taxiing full-time as an owner-driver for Pipers Taxis, which he later bought.

He also invested in hotdog stalls which he ran from Huntriss Row, St Nicholas Street and the seafront.

Pipers was sold in 1976 when Mr Ledden and a business associate bought Aquarius Nightclub in Market Street, a seasonal T-shirt printing business on Eastborough and the former Zoo & Marineland.

However, the hours were so demanding that he decided to go back into taxiing – and Nippy was born.

The company was run by Mr Ledden and his lateson Gary. Together, they began investing in property, including a £4m re-development project in Pavilion Square in 2006.

Son, David Ledden, said: “He had a very strong work ethic, and his motto was ‘never be beaten’.

“He faced every challenge in work and in life with a positive attitude.

He was a great family man and had a family who were immensely proud of him.

“He never had a bad word to say about anyone, and anyone you meet who knew him always had a good word to say about him.

“He loved to tell a joke or two, it put people at ease and he enjoyed making people smile.”

Mr Ledden’s funeral will take place on Wednesday February 15 at 12.30pm at St Peter’s Church, Castle Road, Scarborough. All are welcome at the church and the service will be followed by a private family burial.