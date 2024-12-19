Tributes paid as former Bridlington Town goalkeeper killed on night out
The 31-year-old married father-of-one from Cottingham, sustained serious head injuries during an incident at York railway station on Sunday evening.
McKenzie Dicicco, 22, of Stockton-on-Tees, has been charged with murder and affray and was due to appear at York Magistrates' Court.
British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed officers were called to the station at around 8.45pm on Sunday following reports of the assault.
Bridlington Town FC paid tribute on their Facebook page and said: “It is with disbelief that the club has been made aware of the death of our much loved ex-goalkeeper James Hitchcock in tragic circumstances.
"The word devastated does not explain how we as a club feel at this time.
"‘Hitch’ will always be on our minds and in our hearts and our deepest condolences and thoughts and prayers go to April and Freddie and all the family.
"Hitch will be remembered before our home game on Boxing Day.
"RIP Keeps.”
Hitchcock joined Barton Town FC, which competes in the Northern Counties East League, at the start of the season after moving from Bridlington Town.
Anthony Bowsley, Barton Town’s first team manager and a former team-mate of Hitchcock at Bridlington Town, said: “James was a lovely kid.
"Just a genuine, all-round good guy.
"He is irreplaceable both as a friend and a player.”
Barton Town FC chairman Mark Gregory also paid tribute, describing the news as "horrible" and saying the club was "devastated."
Fans and football clubs have also paid tribute to the footballer, with many describing his death as “tragic”.
X user @NonLeagueCrowd said: “This is horrific news - heart-wrenching and tragic.
"Wishing family, friends and all at the club love, strength and courage at these most cruel and difficult times.
"#RIPJames - rest well and rest in peace.”
Football club Gainsborough Trinity wrote: “Everybody at Gainsborough Trinity are saddened to hear of the passing of James Hitchcock @BartonTownOB goalkeeper who passed away peacefully overnight.
"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and team-mates at this difficult time.”
