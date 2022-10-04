Tributes paid following death of former Scarborough mayor, Cllr Hazel Lynskey

Mayor Hazel Lynskey at the Covid awards in 2021

Cllr Lynskey was elected to the council in 2003 and served three terms as Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough.

Leader of the council, Cllr Steve Siddons, said “Hazel was a unique individual and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her, not least the constituents she served so diligently for many years.

“She was devoted to her local community and the wider borough having served as mayor three times, more recently during the dark days of the pandemic.

Cllr Hazel Lynskey with Mike Lynskey

“She was never one to back away from difficult decisions but she always carried out her duties with dignity and respect for others.

“In addition, she had a wicked sense of humour and I am so very proud to call her my friend.

“Her contribution to the council will be a lasting legacy.”

Cllr Lynskey was born in Scarborough in 1942, the youngest of six children.

She was educated at Northstead Infants and Junior School, Central Girls School and Scarborough Technical College.

She had an early introduction to the stage, dancing as a juvenile in many professional shows, appearing on children’s television and had wonderful memories of the Open Air Theatre Ballet.

Cllr Lynskey joined the Council in 2003 using her vast experience in finance to become chairman of the audit committee.

She was also chairman of the planning and development committee.

Cllr Lynskey was also a director at Gallows Close Centre for around 16 years. CEO Kimmie Avison said Cllr Lynskey was a “huge supporter” for the people living in Barrowcliff. She said: “We are deeply saddened by the announcement of Hazel's passing, what a wonderful lady she was, along with two additional directors Jim Martin and Gill Kay she worked extremely hard over the years to ensure GCC remained open, her passion to help communities never went unmissed.

"It truly was an honour and a privilege to work alongside Hazel for five years.”

Mike Greene, Scarborough Council’s chief executive, said: “Everyone at the council is shocked at the sad news of Hazel’s death.

“She was my first mayor when I joined the council and I have nothing but fond memories of working with her.

“Hazel was an outstanding public servant with strong values and her dedication to the borough of Scarborough was unquestionable.

“She will be a great loss to the community she served for so many years.”

Cllr Lynskey is survived by her son, Michael, his wife and their two children.