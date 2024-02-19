Tributes paid to David Hardie, founder of Scarborough's Hardies Patisserie

Hardie's Victoria Road shop in the 1970s and, inset, David Hardie during his time in Switzerland.

David’s involvement in the bakery industry began in 1956, when he joined Joe Teale's bakery in Otley, as an apprentice.

His early talents were nurtured by Joe, who encouraged David to attend Thomas Danby College in Leeds, as a part-time student.

As a result, David gained a Victor Joseph Scholarship to work in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, where he gained a lifelong appreciation of confectionery and the standards of quality which were to gain him his reputation.

Despite being offered a permanent position, David chose instead to return to Yorkshire, to marry the love of his life, Joan.

On his return to England, David joined Whittakers of Skipton, as foreman baker, and married Joan.

David decided to venture on his own, in Harrogate in 1965.

Joan looked after the shop, while David single-handedly produced everything in the bakehouse - with one-year-old son Ian watching from his high chair.

Money was so tight that Ian's piggy bank was used as the shop float on the first day of trading!

The business moved to Scarborough in January 1969, when David bought Threapletons Bakery at 33 Victoria Road in 1971, with the bakery doubling in size.

In 1973, after nine years without a day off, David took the family, now including Andrew and Linda, to Switzerland for the first of many return trips.

As ever, he returned with many new ideas - he was the first baker in Scarborough to produce gingerbread houses, stollen, hazelnut Japonaise and signature fresh strawberry cream cakes.

In 1976, David opened 91b Westborough, followed by another shop and Tea Rooms at 18 Huntriss Row.

The company had now grown to the extent that it employed 36 people, plus six family members.

Unfortunately, in 2011, David was forced to retire early due to ill health, but son Ian and daughter-in-law Jo had already taken over the day-to-day running of the business.

Retirement did however give David time to enjoy his grandchildren, who brought him a great deal of pleasure.

In 2019, David and Joan moved to Easingwold. Sadly, Joan passed away.

In 2021, David moved to Northallerton to be nearer daughter Linda.