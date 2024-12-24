Tributes paid to former Mayor of Scarborough Ian Stubbs

Ian Stubbs with wife Sandra

Tributes have been paid to former Mayor of Scarborough Ian Stubbs who has died at the age of 80.

Mr Stubbs was born in Scarborough on September 25, 1944 and grew up in the town with his parents Vera and Douglas and his brother Andrew.

He attended Gladstone Road Boys’ Senior School and upon leaving went straight to work for the electricity board where he became a qualified electrician.

He worked for the company for over thirty years, before leaving to become self-employed.

Ian and Sandra during their time as Mayor and Mayoress of Scarborough

He met wife-to-be Sandra at a ballroom dance on New Year’s Eve and the couple spent 63 happy years together, first as boyfriend and girlfriend and later, 54 years as man and wife. The couple welcomed two sons, Craig and Kirk, and three grandchildren, Megan, Sophie and Joshua.

Having always been interested in politics, Mr Stubbs ran for public office and represented the Falsgrave ward for around 30 years, becoming the first Labour leader of Scarborough Borough Council.

He enjoyed reading and walking, and was a lifelong Manchester United supporter.

Wife Sandra said: “He was a loving husband and a very good friend to anybody and everybody he met, but his family always came first.

“He was a very fair man, and believed that everybody was entitled to their own opinion.”

Sandra and Ian set up the Cahir Trust to take children from Thomas Hinderwell School to Scarborough’s twin town Cahir in Ireland for a holiday.

Granddaughter Megan said: “He was amazing. He did everything for us, he was a loving grandad and great-grandad.

“He was kind and funny and would do anything for anyone.”

Mr Stubbs’ funeral will take place at 1pm on Friday January 10 at St Luke’s Church with a private ceremony for family at the crematorium at 2pm and wake for all at Roscoe rooms.

Donations are welcome in Mr Stubbs’ memory to the British Heart Foundation and the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Further enquiries B Bernard and Sons.