Tributes paid to former Scarborough lifeboat coxswain Richard Constantine who has passed away aged 73

Richard Constantine

Mr Constantine, who served in the role from 1994-2003, was awarded an MBE for his services to the RNLI.

Lifeboat operations manager (LOM) Andy Volans said: “The station learns with sadness of the loss of Richard, who gave many years service to the station and the RNLI as crew and coxswain. Our thoughts and sympathy to his family.”

Colin Woodhead, who chairs Scarborough RNLI’s management committee, said: “Richard was a real gentleman, a lovely chap. I saw him just before Christmas, walking on the Marine Drive, and he was looking forward to going back to Spain for a couple of months."

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RIchard Constantine with some of the Scarborough Lifeboat crew

Richard became coxswain / mechanic, a full-time role, during the 16 years that Fred Normandale was LOM. Fred described his old friend as “totally reliable - he kept his boat immaculate. We went to Graham Sea Training School together, he was a year above me. He was a fantastic footballer and played with us at the Penguins.”

Another lifelong friend, George Westwood, said Richard was a panel beater at Plaxton then became a fisherman, working on trawlers and cobles. He ran speedboats for visitors out of the harbour for a couple of summers. George and Richard were best man at each other’s weddings.

Richard was formally thanked by the RNLI in recognition of his seamanship, skill and determination after a particularly difficult shout in 1994. The Fanny Victoria Wilkinson & Frank Stubbs lifeboat repeatedly manoeuvred close to the sea-wall in confused breaking seas in the north bay, in an attempt to rescue someone who had gone into the sea to save a dog.