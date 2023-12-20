Tributes paid to much loved Scarborough man who witnessed Britain’s first nuclear atomic bomb test
Mr Veitch was born in Newcastle on Valentine’s Day, 1933.
He moved to Scarborough when he was eight years old and joined the RAF in 1951 as a steward in the catering corps.
Mr Veitch was seconded to Christmas Island on March 20, 1957, as part of Operation Grapple, where he witnessed Britain's first nuclear atomic bomb test.
In November 2023, Mr Veitch was one of the first people to receive a medal issued by King Charles III as medals were finally awarded to veterans and civilians involved in the nuclear testing programme following a national campaign.
The silver medal features an atom surrounded by olive branches, with the words 'Nuclear Test Medal', and bears an image of His Majesty King Charles III on the reverse.
Mr Veitch met wife-to-be, Muriel, in the Prince of Wales pub and the couple went on to have four children, Donald, Daniel, Karen and Laura, 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
After leaving the RAF, he joined the Royal Mail and for many years worked as a postman in and around Scarborough.
Granddaughter Stacey Durham said: “My grandad was a bit of a Rat Pack fan - he definitely did it his way - and he danced and sang at his 90th birthday this year. He was always up for a sing-song and a jive.”
Mr Veitch’s funeral will take place at 1pm on Friday, December 29, at Woodlands Crematorium and will be followed by a celebration of his life at the Nags Head, Scalby.
All enquiries, B Bernard & Son.