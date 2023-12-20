Tributes paid to much loved Scarborough man who witnessed Britain’s first nuclear atomic bomb test

Tributes have been paid to Daniel (Danny) Veitch who has died at the age of 90.

Danny Veitch at his 90th birthday party and during his younger days in the RAF. Inset: Mr Veitch's Nuclear Test Medal

Mr Veitch was born in Newcastle on Valentine’s Day, 1933.

He moved to Scarborough when he was eight years old and joined the RAF in 1951 as a steward in the catering corps.

Mr Veitch was seconded to Christmas Island on March 20, 1957, as part of Operation Grapple, where he witnessed Britain's first nuclear atomic bomb test.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November 2023, Mr Veitch was one of the first people to receive a medal issued by King Charles III as medals were finally awarded to veterans and civilians involved in the nuclear testing programme following a national campaign.

The silver medal features an atom surrounded by olive branches, with the words 'Nuclear Test Medal', and bears an image of His Majesty King Charles III on the reverse.

Mr Veitch met wife-to-be, Muriel, in the Prince of Wales pub and the couple went on to have four children, Donald, Daniel, Karen and Laura, 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

After leaving the RAF, he joined the Royal Mail and for many years worked as a postman in and around Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Granddaughter Stacey Durham said: “My grandad was a bit of a Rat Pack fan - he definitely did it his way - and he danced and sang at his 90th birthday this year. He was always up for a sing-song and a jive.”

Mr Veitch’s funeral will take place at 1pm on Friday, December 29, at Woodlands Crematorium and will be followed by a celebration of his life at the Nags Head, Scalby.