Tributes paid to Olympic swimming coach Sam Greetham who taught generations of Scarborough children to swim

Sam Greetham

Tributes have been paid to Scarborough swimming coach Sam Greetham who has died at the age of 80.

Mr Greetham was born in Scarborough’s old town on March 29 1944, and was raised on Granby Place by his beloved adopted parents, Samuel and Diana Greetham, he was their only child.

He attended Friarage school and later Scarborough Technical College.

In 1963, he became an apprentice Joiner with Charles Day and Sons, before running his own company.

Mr Greetham taught generations of Scarborough children to swim

He joined Scarborough Swimming Club in 1954, and when an active swimmer, during a 10-year period, won over 100 trophies, as well as holding the record for the Castle-Foot Swim in 1965.

Mr Greetham managed the South Cliff football team, who were crowned champions of Scarborough and district football league in 1967. He also played Water Polo in the Wakefield and district league.

He was an active freemason, and was a brother at the Leopold Lodge 1760 St Nicolas Cliff, Scarborough.

Mr Greetham made significant contributions to the sport of swimming and positively impacted many lives, both in Scarborough and across the globe.

Sam Greetham with his Harold Fern swimming award

In 2015, the townspeople of the borough made him an honorary freeman as a token of their high esteem for him and in recognition of his eminent services to the community.

He received the Harold Fern award for over 40 years of service to aquatic sport.

Mr Greetham said, “I was very proud to receive this award as it is a great accolade, probably the highest that a non-competitor can receive in this country.”

He designed the Open Water Swimming courses at the London, Beijing, and Tokyo Olympic Games and was Chief Referee for the Olympic 10K Marathon Swim in London.

As part of FINA, he handled the quality and temperature of the water ahead of competitions at several high-profile events.

During his career, Mr Greetham attended six Olympic Games, including Atlanta, Sydney, Beijing, London, Rio, and Tokyo.

He was also one of the founding members of British Swimming, set up in the aftermath of a dismal display in the pool at the Sydney Olympics.

Speaking prior to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Mr Greetham said: “It’s a privilege to work in this role, I get to see many different countries and cities.”

However, despite his involvement on the world stage, Mr Greetham continued to coach Scarborough’s youngsters.

He said: “I still get the same pleasure coaching the young people in Scarborough that I do working with the likes of Adam Peaty.

I’m a proud Scarborian and I firmly believe everyone should be able to learn how to swim.”

He coached several club swimmers, who would represent England in Open Water Swimming, and achieve National Times in the Pool.

Former pupil Eleanor Woodroffe said: “Sam was known for his dedication, expertise, and passion for the sport.

“His coaching style emphasised not only technical skills but also the importance of discipline, teamwork, and personal growth.

“As one of his former swimmers, I can personally attest to the profound influence he has had on my life.

“Under his guidance, I developed not just as an athlete but also as an individual.

“His encouragement and mentorship instilled in me values that extend beyond the pool—resilience, commitment, and a love for healthy competition.

“Many of my peers share similar sentiments; we all carry forward the lessons learned during our time with him.”

David Alexander, Secretary of the Yorkshire Swimming Association, said: “Sam was a valuable volunteer within the Yorkshire Swimming Association for many years and was involved in our Swimming Committee with Open Water, his speciality.

“To mark his work, the association bestowed their highest honour on him in 1985 when he was installed as their president.”

Sam was also chairperson of both LEN and FINA Technical Open Water Committees, between 2020-24.

His ultimate achievement was this year, when he was inducted as an honour administrator into the International Marathon Swimming hall of fame in Cancun, Mexico.

Mr Greetham is survived by his partner Sue Taylor, stepson, and daughter-in-law James and Jane Taylor, stepdaughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Duncan Cowen, and grandchildren, Ben, Harry, and Grace Taylor, Charlie and Hannah Cowen.

A service of thanksgiving will take place at St Laurence’s Church, Scalby, on Monday September 2 at 1.00 p.m.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Scarborough RNLI.

Further enquires to F. A. Stockill and Son (01723) 859279.