Tributes paid to ‘outstanding’ North Yorkshire Police sniffer dog who has died

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Teal served with North Yorkshire Police between 2013 and 2018 and was trained to search for drugs, cash and weapons.

During her time with the force, Teal travelled to all corners of North Yorkshire and searched in a variety of buildings and vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teal was deployed to several high-profile events to help keep VIP’s and members of the public safe.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police is paying tribute to retired police dog Teal who has sadly passed away

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: “We are paying tribute to retired police dog Teal who sadly passed away at the age of 12 ½.

“Teal served a distinguished career and was outstanding in her field.

“Thank you for the service and sleep tight Teal, you will be sadly missed by all.”