Tributes paid to ‘outstanding’ North Yorkshire Police sniffer dog who has died
Teal served with North Yorkshire Police between 2013 and 2018 and was trained to search for drugs, cash and weapons.
During her time with the force, Teal travelled to all corners of North Yorkshire and searched in a variety of buildings and vehicles.
Teal was deployed to several high-profile events to help keep VIP’s and members of the public safe.
A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: “We are paying tribute to retired police dog Teal who sadly passed away at the age of 12 ½.
“Teal served a distinguished career and was outstanding in her field.
“Thank you for the service and sleep tight Teal, you will be sadly missed by all.”
Teal’s name will be featured on the North Yorkshire Police dog section roll of honour at the force’s Headquarters in Northallerton.