Tributes paid to popular Scarborough estate agent Stephen Short who has died aged 74

Stephen Short was a member of York Harley Davidson group Valhalla

Stephen Short was born in Hull, but moved to Scarborough at the age of 10, where he spend the rest of his formative years.

He met wife to be Kathy at a nightclub in the town in 1967 and the couple married in April 1971.

Mr Short became an estate agent at just 17 years old and worked in the profession for more than half a century, retiring at the age of 70 in 2018.

"He absolutely loved it, it was in his blood,” said daughter Nicki Bishop. "He was a true gentleman.

"He was very even-tempered and a people person. He was very good at making people feel at ease.

"He would constantly get stopped in town, and could never walk more than 100 yards without someone he knew wanting to talk to him.”

For many years, Mr Short was a prominent member of Scarborough Archery Club, chairman of Scarborough Bowling Club and he was a keen walker, completing the Three Peaks challenge and Lyke Wake Walk.

Ten years ago he joined the York Harley Davidson group Valhalla and on his 60th birthday he completed a trip with his family from Los Angeles to Las Vegas by Harley along Route 66.

Mr Short is survived by his wife Kathy, daughters Nicki and Carla and grandaughters Emily and Maisie.

His funeral will take place at Woodlands Crematorium on September 13 at 11am. Family flowers only or donations to St Catherine’s Hospice.