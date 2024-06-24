Tributes paid to Scarborough car dealer Barry Boothby who has died aged 79
Mr Boothby was born in Scarborough and grew up in the town, where he attended Scarborough College.
Upon leaving school he joined his father, Tom, in the family business, Boothby’s garage, which was initially located on Albemarle Crescent in Scarborough before moving to Falconer’s Road, and later East Heslerton.
Mr Boothby quietly supported a number of charitable causes in the area, including Scarborough motocross group “Mud in Your Blood” who he allowed to use a piece of land he owned free of charge for many years.
He met wife-to-be June 40 years ago, and had three daughters Samantha, Emma and Rebecca and later a granddaughter, Bethany.
Mr and Mrs Boothby spent many happy hours playing golf together, both at North Cliff Golf Club in Scarborough and abroad in Florida and Portugal.
Mrs Boothby said: “Barry spent all of his working life with cars.
"We were together for forty years, but only married two years ago – he said he had to make sure!
"He was the nicest, kindest, most philanthropic man I’ve ever known.
"I couldn’t have wished for a better partner in life.”Mr Boothby’s funeral service will be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Friday July 19 at 12 Noon, all welcome.Family flowers only, but if desired donations can be made to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and RNLI Scarborough.Further enquiries should be made to G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Director.
