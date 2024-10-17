Tributes paid to Scarborough man who dedicated over 50 years of service to the Scouts

Gordon enjoyed attending Wimbledon with wife Breda

Family and friends have been paying tribute to Gordon Tyrer who has died at the age of 69.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon Tyrer was born in Glasgow on November 13, 1954, where he grew up with his parents George and Mags Tyrer and brother Derek (affectionately known as Nod).

When Gordon was nine, the family moved to Scarborough after George took a job at the wireless station in Scarborough, now GCHQ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon went on to become managing director at Forge Plastics in Eastfield where he met wife-to-be Breda who was working as a receptionist.

Gordon with wife Breda

He later became managing director of Sovereign Signs in Hull where he worked until he retired in 2012.

Gordon and Breda shared a passion for sports, playing golf, badminton and tennis - often going to Wimbledon - or to watch snooker together.

If his beloved Liverpool FC were playing on TV, he’d be glued to the set, offering plenty of vocal encouragement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple married on Gordon’s 50th birthday on November 13, 2004.

After leaving work, Mr Tyrer found new employment, working with wife Breda at her Fish and Chip shop, Leeds Fisheries in Eastfield.

Gordon was also a very keen walker, by himself or with family and friends. Not only did he cover just about every walk in and around the Scarborough area, but also added the 190-mile Coast to Coast walk and the Lyke Wake Walk to his achievements.

Overseas, he and his late brother Nod, also made it to the Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon’s true passion, however, lay with the Scout movement.

His father, George, helped to set up 49th Scarborough Eastfield Scouts Group, and together George and Gordon laid the foundations for the existing scout hut.

Gordon spent three years as scout leader and 13 years as Group Scout Leader before going on to become Group Chairman – a role he maintained for 37 years.

As a mark of gratitude for his exemplary service to the cause, Gordon was recognised by receiving the Bar to the Award of Merit after 50 years of meritorious contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Son-in Law Paul Jackson said: “Gordon contributed in countless ways, from hands-on involvement to taking on admin responsibilities as Chairman.

“His practical skills were invaluable; he could often be found fixing the roof, driving minibuses, or tending to the Scout Hut grounds.

“Gordon was the kind of person who could tackle any problem, whether it was mowing grass or making essential repairs.

“His presence was especially felt during Scout Car Races and Camps, where he dedicated his time to building Scout Cars and assisting with running repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Gordon’s dedication, resourcefulness, and warm-hearted spirit made a lasting impact on the lives of the Scouts and leaders around him.

“He truly embodied the values of Scouting, and his legacy will be fondly remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Speaking on behalf of 49th Eastfield Scouts Linda Pennock said: “Gordon was a true gentleman and a true friend.

“He was a very fair and understanding man. And he would always try and find a solution for anything we needed a solution for.

“He will be very much missed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebration of life and thanksgiving for Gordon Tyrer will take place on Monday October 21 at 12.30pm at East Riding Crematorium, Driffield.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers welcome to 49th Scarborough Eastfield Scouts Group at : https://www.peoplesfundraising.com/donation/gordon-tyrer-49th-Scarborough-Scout-Group

Further enquiries F.A.Stockill and Sons.