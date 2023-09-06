News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Tributes paid to Scarborough music legend Tom Davenport

Tributes have been paid to popular Scarborough musician and music teacher Tom Davenport who died at the end of August.
By Louise Perrin
Published 6th Sep 2023, 08:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 08:52 BST
Tributes have been paid to Scarborough music legend Tom DavenportTributes have been paid to Scarborough music legend Tom Davenport
Tributes have been paid to Scarborough music legend Tom Davenport

Tom Davenport moved to the Scarborough 20 years ago and has been a popular performer in the town since that time.

His close friend, Jim Taylor, director of the Headland Festival and fellow musician, spoke about Mr Davenport and what he meant to the people of Scarborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Taylor said: “It’s a cliche to say it, but Tom was larger than life, he would sing songs and play the guitar and teach people.

Tom Davenport performing at Scarborough SpaTom Davenport performing at Scarborough Spa
Tom Davenport performing at Scarborough Spa
Most Popular

"He always had an opinion, and he liked to share a joke – and he always took time to listen to whatever was happening.

"When he first started, he learned to play the drums and he sang, but he developed into an all-round multi-instrumentalist.

"When he started teaching, he found something in his life that had been missing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It didn’t matter what his students wanted to do, singing, play the drums, learn the guitar, whatever they wanted, Tom would support them to do.

"He was unfailingly generous with his time and he had a good sense of himself and where he stood on anything.

"It didn’t matter if your politics weren’t his politics, Tom loved a good discusion about anything.

"We played hundreds of gigs across the town together, and one of my best memories is from when Tom bought his student showcase to Headland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He brought a child up on stage who had only been playing a coupe of months and they froze.

"Tom went and sat with them, ‘Just look at me and do it how we practiced,’ he said and the child made it through. The smile on their face at the end was one I’ll always remember.

"Tom lived for a good argument, a good drink and a good sunset – rock and roll and good times – and he never let that go.”

Mr Davenport is survived by wife Lucy and son Joss. He will be laid to rest at a private family funeral service.

Related topics:Scarborough