Tributes have been paid to Scarborough Rugby Club 'legend' Robert 'Bob' Heaps who has died at the age of 67.

Robert 'Bob' Heaps took up cycling in later life

Robert ‘Bob’ Heaps was born in Leeds in 1956, the eldest son of Wendy and Brian Heaps.

The family moved to Scarborough when Bob was just three years old, and opened Heaps Chemist, where they lived above the shops on Gladstone Road and Falsgrave Road.

After leaving School, Bob joined the family business and worked in the profession until he retired earlier this year.

Mr Heaps with children Abigail, William and Ollie

He had three children, Abigail, Oliver and William, the latter two of which were very good rugby players, which was a huge source of pride for him.

Daughter, Abigail Martin, spoke fondly about her father. She said: “He was a bit of a local legend. He loved Scarborough and he loved Yorkshire.

"He was a member of the rowing club and rowed in his younger years and he took part in the New Year’s Day Dip.

“He loved the rugby club and was very well-respected there. First as a player and later as a touch-judge and Vice President.

Mr Heaps scaled Kilimanjaro with daughter Abigail

"He became well-known for his after dinner speeches – he did all the tours and always had a funny anecdote to share.

"He was also a local sommelier and gave a lot of speeches at tasting dinners, and he was secretary of the Old Scarborians Association.

“He was incredibly fit and took up cycling in his later years in an effort to maintain his fitness.

“He travelled the world, just him and his bike.

Mr Heaps with son Ollie at the Tropic of Capricorn

“I’ll always remember climbing Kilimanjaro with him. It was amazing.”

Mr Heaps will be laid to rest at a private cremation on Thursday, October 21.

Those wishing to pay their respects are asked to gather at the Rugby Club car park at 11.45am where a peleton of cyclists led by Mr Heaps sons will provide a guard of honour for the funeral cortege.

Mrs Martin said: “My dad had a full life and we would love for people to join the family at the rugby club from 12.30 to share memories and celebrate his life.”

Family flowers only, donations to Scarborough Rugby Club.