Tributes paid to Scarborough woman Christine Roberts who has died at the age of 66

Tributes have been paid to Scarborough woman Christine Roberts, of G Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors, who has died at the age of 66

Christine Roberts was born in Scarborough on February 9, 1958, the middle child of George and Brenda Roberts.

She grew up in the family home on Ramsey Street with her brother, the late Graham Roberts and her sister Brenda.

Miss Roberts worked at Dixons on Victoria Road before following other family members to become a taxi driver around Scarborough.

In 1986, she joined her brother, Graham, as he set up the family funeral business, first part-time, and later full-time, working alongside Graham to establish the family firm.

Nephew George Roberts said: “I spent a lot of time working with dad and Christine, it brought us all very close.

“She was very straightforward, very independent and she called a spade a spade, and people who knew her embraced her for being that kind of person.

“She was well thought of in the profession, when she started she was a pioneer, it wasn’t a profession where women worked.

“She drove the hearse, which was almost unheard of, she was definitely ahead of her time.”

Miss Roberts lived with her sister Brenda and spent many happy hours together visiting their static caravan in the Yorkshire Dales.

She was a member of the local Institute of Advanced Motorists and gave a lot of time on a voluntary basis in the evenings and at weekends to help people improve their driving skills.

Miss Roberts’ funeral will take place at Queen Street Methodist Church on Friday December 20 at 11am followed by a private burial.

Floral tributes welcome or donations can be made to St Catherine’s Hospice.

Further enquiries G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Director, Scarborough.