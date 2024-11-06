Dr Tony Chico was one of the founding members of Saint Catherine's Hospice

Tributes have been paid to Dr Tony Chico who has died peacefully at home at the age of 80.

Dr Chico was a respected local GP, who played a key role in the establishment of Saint Catherine's Hospice before which the town had no such facility to support people at end of life.

Born in 1944, Anthony Chico spent his formative years in Liverpool where he attended St Theresa’s Primary School and De La Salle Grammar School. Whilst living in the city he developed a lifelong affection for Liverpool Football Club and the Beatles.

He studied medicine at the University of Sheffield, taking a number of positions around the country until becoming a GP at Columbus Medical Centre in Scarborough in 1978 where he worked until 1995.

As a medical student he met wife to be Patricia (Patti), a student midwife, during his obstetrics placement. Anthony and Patricia both qualified at the same time and began their careers at the Royal Hospital in Sheffield.

The couple married in 1969 and had four sons, Tim, Dan, Jon and Ben who each extended the family with two children, Lauren, William, Edward, Francesca, Zosia, Penelope, Emily and Oliver and eventually, great-granddaughter Lucy.

Mr and Mrs Chico also became social aunt and uncle to a hard to place child from the May Lodge Children’s Home.

In later life Dr Chico worked at the crematorium as a medical registrar.

Son Dan said: “Dad was also a doctor for the football club, cricket club, and May Lodge Children’s Home; and my mother and family are taking a lot of comfort from the messages we have received regarding our Dad's contribution to many local people's lives which have been both overwhelming and wonderful.

“His purpose in life was to make a difference and he spent countless hours working with the Rotary Club to do just that.

“After Bob Geldof held Live Aid and Sport Aid, Dad saw the opportunity to launch Scarborough’s very own charity event, Local Aid, in 1987 - a charity running event which was started by director Michael Winner who was filming in Scarborough at the time.”

In a full life of service, Dr Chico also acted a doctor for the boarders at Lisvane and Scarborough College and wrote a column for the Scarborough Evening News ‘From a Doctor’s Casebook.’

But it was Saint Catherine’s Hospice that was Dr Chico’s true passion. He became enamoured with the idea of creating a hospice in the town after witnessing the needs of his patients.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “Saint Catherine’s is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Tony Chico, one of our founding members.

“Dr. Chico, along with Mr. David Fletcher, a surgeon at Scarborough Hospital, and Brian Fitzpatrick, a Methodist minister, developed the vision for Saint Catherine’s.

“Together, they formed a Board of Trustees in 1981 to bring that dream to life, creating a place of compassionate care for those in need.

“Dr. Chico continued his support for the Hospice throughout his life, serving as a valued member of our wider trust board.

“His dedication to the Hospice and its mission has left an enduring legacy —one that has provided care to our community for over 40 years.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Tony’s family.”

Dr Chico’s funeral will be held at St Joseph’s Church, Green Lane on Friday November 15 at 11.30am followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only, but if desired donations may be made in Dr Chico’s memory to support the work of St Catherine’s Hospice and Scarborough Dial A Ride.

Collection at church or sent c/o G. Roberts Independent Family Funeral Director, Sherwood House 119 Victoria Road, Scarborough, YO11 1SP.