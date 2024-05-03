Tributes paid to teacher and former Scarborough rugby captain David Eade

David Eade

Mr Eade was born in an end of terrace house in Elmville Avenue, Scarborough where he lived with his father, Thomas Eade and mother Poppy Eade, (née Fryirs), together with his two elder sisters Pauline and Joy.

Future teaching colleague and fellow Scarborough rugby stalwart the late Barry Beanland lived a couple of streets away in Beechville Avenue. They were to become lifelong friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former pupil of Central School in Penny Black Lane, on passing the 11+ exam he progressed to Scarborough Boys High School (SBHS).

Attending during the school’s transition from Westwood to the Woodlands site between 1955-62, David Eade, was notably one of the few ex-SBHS alumni who would later return to the school as a teacher from 1965-68 where he taught English, History and PE.

A highly talented, robust and prominent rugby player in his early life, he captained SBHS First XV in 1962, often doubling up by playing for both SBHS on Saturday mornings and SRUFC in the afternoon.

His leadership capabilities would see his captaincy extend to both the SRUFC first XV in 1967 and 1968 additionally leading an undefeated SRUFC sevens team in 65/66 and 66/67. He would continue his passion for the sport in playing for Morley and Old Roundhegians on settling in the West Riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After leaving Scarborough, he taught at Park Lane College in Leeds, the largest further education institution in the city, taking his MPhil post-graduate degree whilst working, additionally gaining a further education teaching qualification part time in Huddersfield.

Latterly moving to Barnsley College where he would become Principal for many years, before retiring early due to ill health.

He had continued to attend the annual Old Scarborians Association (OSA) Dinner on many occasions until recent years.

He greatly valued his connection with Scarborough, the Rugby Club and the OSA, and retained many friends in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“David was highly intelligent, thoughtful, compassionate and well respected. When he spoke, you listened”, family member Keith Fryirs said: “He was extremely well read and a real wordsmith, writing some excellent poetry some of which was published. He met his health problems with great fortitude.”

Mr Eade is survived by his wife Betty, daughters Elizabeth and Caroline and son Callum from his first marriage to Elissa Convery.

His funeral will take place at 2.30pm on Monday May 20 at Lawnswood Crematorium in Leeds and afterwards at Haley's Hotel, Shire Oak Road, Headingly.

Live streaming is available at:

Website https://watch.obitus.com

Username jaxe9001