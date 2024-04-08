Tributes paid to the former principal of Scarborough Sixth Form College, Geoff Mountfield

Geoff Mountfield

Mr Mountfield was the Principal of Scarborough Sixth Form College from 1983 until his retirement in1994.

Formally a teacher of English and Vice Principal of Huddersfield New College he spent the whole of his working life in education after leaving Emmanuel College Cambridge in 1960.

Well known in Scarborough, he was a member of Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Club and spent a number of years as a non-executive director on the board of Scarborough Hospital prior to its merger and was a valued lay advisor to the Yorkshire deanery (who oversee the education of doctors in training).

His love of the theatre lasted all his life, and he was a Board member of the Stephen Joseph Scarborough Theatre Trust for many years. As a younger man he also produced and starred in many theatre productions himself.

Mr Mountfield was a keen cyclist and even in his eighties was cycling more than 1000 miles a year with friends and the Scarborough U3A.

A devoted family man he enjoyed worldwide travel accompanied by his wife Jean and was a well-known connoisseur and lover of wine.

A statement issued by Mr Mountfield’s family said: “Geoff above all was a kind, considerate, caring, and supportive man who was a role model and mentor to many people who had the privilege of knowing him.

“He will be sorely missed.”

Mr Mountfield’s funeral service will be held at All Saints Church, Brompton-by-Sawdon at 2pm on April 25.

Family flowers only, but the family would welcome donations made in Geoff’s memory to support the work of St Catherine’s Hospice.