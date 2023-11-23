Tributes paid to ‘true horseman’ Roy Robinson who has died at the age of 91

Tributes have been paid to horse racing trainer and breeder Roy Robinson of Allerston, who has died, aged 91.

Roy Robinson

Mr Robinson was a proud Yorkshire man whose passion was horses and he was successful in a number of spheres.

He was Whipper-In for the Derwent Hunt and competed at the Horse of the Year Show as a showjumper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a back injury, Mr Robinson successfully moved into jump racing and breeding.

Roy Robinson on Manilla

He trained numerous winners and bred both successful racehorses and Grade A showjumpers, including Jungle Bunny who Lionel Dunning rode to great success as a member of several GB Nations Cup Teams.

Mr Robinson helped to establish The Point to Point at Charm Park, Wykeham and was Clerk of The Course for many years.

He believed in supporting the next generation of riders in particular through Pony Club and his commitment was recognised when he received both the national Cubitt Award and an invitation to Buckingham Palace Garden Party for his services to the Pony Club.Stepdaughter Elaine McNichol paid tribute to Mr Robinson, she said: “Roy was a true horseman, with a wealth of knowledge and skill, which with his time, he was always willing to share to support others in their riding pursuits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Roy will be sadly missed by many across North Yorkshire and beyond.”Mr Robinson’s funeral will be held at East Riding Crematorium, Octon, at 11.30 a.m. on Thursday November 30, country attire welcomed.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to support The Derwent Hunt and The Derwent Pony Club.