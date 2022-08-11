Tributes to Patricia David, Scarborough's former 'Save the Futurist' campaign leader, who has died aged 85

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms David was born in West Yorkshire where her father was a pit manager.

Her son, Simon Lovelace, said that after a tragic mining accident the family moved to Scarborough, managing the Post Office on the corner of Trafalgar Square and later the Sefton Hotel on Prince of Wales Terrace.

Ms David left Scarborough and worked in London as a production assistant for the BBC and later for Decca Records.

Patricia David, leader of the former Save the Futurist Committee, has died at the age of 85.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She began her family in 1968 in Hertfordshire.

Later she worked as a lecturer in management studies at Luton Polytechnic, and went on to become an independent management training consultant with assignments in Mauritius, Russia and Sri Lanka. She returned to Scarborough in 2006 upon her retirement.

Daughter Jenny Lovelace said: “She was a hard-working and conscientious lady who tried to do her best for everybody.”

A statement issued on behalf of the Save the Futurist Campaign said: “Patricia will be fondly remembered with gratitude for her long fight to save the Futurist as part of Scarborough’s heritage.”

She leaves behind son Simon, daughter Jenny and grandchildren Millie, Daniel and Lewis.

Ms David’s funeral will take place on Monday August 15 at 12pm at Woodlands crematorium in Scarborough.