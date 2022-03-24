Trio from Hinderwell, near Whitby, travel 3,000 miles, through seven countries, to help the people of Ukraine

Neil Robinson, 60, his partner Hilary Whiles, also 60 and friend Mark Stephens, 57, left the village on March 13 and after travelling 3,000 miles through seven countries returned to the UK on Saturday.

Neil was inspired to make the journey after speaking to Carl Simpson, the landlord at the Fox at Roxby.

Carl and wife Alison had been collecting items for the people of the Ukraine and he said to Neil: “If I didn’t have two kids, I’d go myself.”

Hilary Whiles and Neil Robinson, two of the intrepid three who made their way across Europe to help the people of war-torn Ukraine.

This got Neil thinking, a second local collection was taking place at the Badger Hounds and with too much to fit into one van, Neil volunteered to go as well.

He was joined by Hilary, a retired nurse and former policeman Mark, both of whom hoped to be useful on the trip.

The trio raised money from friends and family and Neil, a former Boulby Mine employee, also received a donation from the Friends of Boulby Mine.

They said at no point did they consider the risks they were taking – Hilary said: “Where we were travelling to was some distance from the conflict, but not the refugees.

Refugees arriving at the reception centre in Tiszabecs.

“If we’d have thought about it too much, maybe we’d have thought we’re not too sure about going.”

The three said conditions the Ukrainians are facing are challenging.

Neil said: “There is certainly need there.

“You wonder what it is going to be like.”

Neil Robinson, Hilary Whiles and Mark Stephens, who made the trip from Hinderwell to Ukraine.

Mark said: “Initially we were told that the need was acute.

"That need has now been met, well that was our perspective anyway.

“The need is now changing, for example, three hours from where we were there is a great big Tesco and it has everything.

"Hilary and I have spent our lives going towards things, any sort of incident really.

“It gave me the opportunity to rediscover something I was missing from my working life.”

The group delivered their items to Tiszabecs, to what they said was best described as a community centre run by Baptista, a Hungarian charity on the Ukrainian border.

Those arriving at Tiszabecs are overwhelmed with everything, people are travelling from east to west on big yellow school buses.

Hilary said: “It really is just women and children, there are no men. We gave chocolate bars to the children, who looked exhausted.”

Those arriving are prioritised in terms of need.

Their immediate needs of being fed and clothed are met and then they wait for friends and family to collect them.

There is not enough temporary accommodation.

Hilary said: “When we left Tiszabecs we travelled through sparsely populated Hungarian villages, it was eerily quiet, you got the impression everybody had left.”

Neil said: “Even on our way in, as we approached the Hungarian border, it became obvious the traffic had stopped.”

On the way back the trio stopped in a hotel.

The group’s Facebook post continued the story: “While having a well earned pint, a young family with four children checked in.

“They looked tired and forlorn, we were overwhelmed and felt we could help them in a small way by paying for their rooms, out of Hinderwell’s kind and generous donations.

“In the morning the Ukrainian family were emotional and grateful for the gesture.

"The tears were flowing, as we were thanked by the children with a picture they had drawn for the Hinderwell team.

"We left Hungary with many cars, full of escaping families.

"We parked next to a family who yesterday morning were forced to leave their home in Odessa.

“Leaving behind their 60-year-old mother, who was intending to stay and fight.

“Their story was utterly heartbreaking.”

Mark said: “Every person who comes out is going to have a story.

"We couldn’t have done this without each other, it helps the journey to have three of you keeping you going.”

Another Facebook post read: “Our journey was a rollercoaster of emotions, which we will never ever forget.

“The people we helped along the way, will always stay with us.

"We are looking at sponsoring a hotel room near to Ukraine’s border, where refugees can take a rest and have a hot meal before they carry on their journey.

“One reflection we all have of the past five days, is despite the horror of the war and all the other challenges the world has faced over the past few years, overwhelmingly there are far more good people than there are bad.”

Perhaps Mark summed it up best, when he said: “It felt like we had taken a piece of Hinderwell to the reception centre – we even took cake.

“It was about sending a message of solidarity and caring, helping people to understand that they are not alone.

“The community came with us in spirit.

“Three of us took a van load of stuff, but we took with us a message to Ukraine from our whole community.”

Neil, Hilary and Mark are now planning to collect money to contribute towards the cost of a hotel room to help those fleeing the conflict.