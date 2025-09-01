Trio's 170-mile run from Seahouses to Whitby in memory of Whitby runner John Hunter

Three friends combined to run 170 miles along the north east coast to help raise awareness of a cause close to all their hearts.

Harry Schofield, Nick Shallow and Craig Newlands took on the challenge which was organised in memory of Harry’s close family friend and Whitby runner, John Hunter, who died from Motor Neurone Disease in 2023.

Harry, Craig and Nick set off from Seahouses whalebones on Friday August 22 at 4.30am, finishing 113km at the Millennium Bridge Newcastle at 9pm in what proved to be a gruelling but enjoyable day.

The following day, the trio covered 75km, beginning in South Shields and finishing at Middlesbrough FC’s Riverside Stadium.

Craig Newlands, Nick Shallow and Harry Schofield, with Harry's baby son, at Whitby whalebones.

Unfortunately Craig picked up an injury at 24 miles and had to pull out, leaving Harry and Nick.

On Sunday 24, they ran from the Riverside Stadium to Whitby Whale Bones which was 58.5km in total.

The money raised will help the MND Association to improve support for people living with MND and their families.

Harry said: “Throughout the weekend we had so much support from friends and family.

Nick Shallow, Harry Schofield and Craig Newlands at Newcastle's Millennium Bridge.

"We finished on Whitby with a crowd of people cheering us on and I crossed the finish line alongside Nick with my nine-month-old baby boy Jack.

“Team John has now raised just under £17,000 with donations still coming in.

"A huge thank you to everyone who has donated and who supported us throughout the weekend.

"A big well done to Ben Kell and Patrick Nedley who both completed ultra marathons of their own as part of the challenge.

"A huge thank you to Nat and Rob from Racz Group who provided us with food before, during and after the challenge – and even a haircut the day before.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/page/thewhalebonesrun if you’d like to contribute.