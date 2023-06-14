Five silver Burniston Show Trophies, including The Sheepdog Trials Cup made by Walker and Hall in 1788, and The Best Hunter Cup made by WilliamComyns in 1935 are to be offered at Duggleby's Auction House in Scarborough on July 20, along with around 22 other cups and trophies.

Cllr Clive Murray of Burniston Parish Council, said: “There will be huge local interest in these historic cups as the names of the winners down the years are still on the cups.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other fixtures, border fencing, canopies, jumps and other items relating to the horticultural and agricultural show will go under the hammer on September 2 via Richardson and Smith auctioneers of Whitby.

Burniston Show in Scarborough. picture: Ceri Oakes, 163602

All the proceeds will be used to benefit the Burniston community.

In 1888, Burniston Show was born when local farmers got together and pledged a sum of money, in many cases £10 each, to found the Burniston and District Agricultural and Horticultural Show.

For 11 years prior to this, the Cloughton, Burniston and District Floral and Horticultural Society held annual exhibitions, often in the Cloughton schoolroom on a Tuesday in late August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special prizes included a copper kettle given by the President for the class 3lb of Butter in Pound Rolls and a lady's dress for Six Varieties of Hand Cut Flowers.

Burniston Show in Scarborough. Picture: Ceri Oakes, 163602g

When enough money had been raised from Burniston’s own Floral and Horticultural Society, a show was planned to take place on Tuesday August 21, 1888, in a field behind Low Farm, where a marquee was put up and the funds provided a free lunch at the Three Jolly Sailors for the committee members and judges.

Despite war being declared on August 4, 1914 the 26th annual show was still held three days later, and it was the last one until August 1919 when it moved to a new site at the north end of the village.

More recent shows were far more diverse and offered a huge range of entertainment - quite apart from the competition element.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show flourished despite cancellations due to foot and mouth, as well as the good old North Yorkshire weather!

Burniston Show 2016. Picture by Ceri Oakes, 163601t