'True icon of rail heritage' - Tornado on way to North Yorkshire Moors Railway
This powerhouse of British engineering will be in steam on selected dates from August 1 to 31, as well as ticketed special services on September 4, 5, 11 and 12.
Built from scratch and completed in 2008 by The A1 Steam Locomotive Trust, Tornado is the first new-build steam locomotive for the British mainline in more than half a century.
It holds a special place in UK rail history as the only surviving member of the Peppercorn A1 class.
In 2017, it became the first steam engine in over 50 years to officially reach 100mph on British tracks.
A favourite with enthusiasts and film fans alike, having starred in Paddington 2, Tornado will offer passengers the chance to experience the power and grace of this modern marvel of steam.
Paul ‘Piglet’ Middleton, Director of Mechanical Engineering at NYMR, said: “Tornado is a true icon of heritage rail, and we’re incredibly proud to welcome it to the NYMR.
"It's a locomotive that has an incredible history with the vision, engineering, and dedication that brought it to life.
"Whether you’re a steam enthusiast or looking for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, this is a visit you won’t want to miss.”
Visitors can ride behind Tornado in action on daily services, on August 15 to 17, 22 to 24, 29 to 31 with services departing 10.55am from Pickering and 4.40pm from Grosmont on one way services.
Tornado will also be hauling the lunchtime Pullman Dining services from Grosmont at 12.35pm, making the trip within the luxurious 1960s carriages through the North York Moors extra special.
Tornado will also operate exclusive return journeys from Pickering on September 4, 5, 11 and 12 with two round trips per day departing from 10.30am and 1.30pm from Pickering.
These services are priced at £30 per adult (16+), and £15 per child (under 16), with babies and toddlers travelling for free.
Dogs are permitted on board for £3 per dog, and member prices are also available.
Tornado’s visit is part of Railway 200, a nationwide programme celebrating 200 years of railway history in the UK.
Visit www.nymr.co.uk/tornado for prices.
