Tuesday Singers to stage concert at St Oswald's Church in Lythe, near Whitby
The next concert in the St Oswald's Chamber Music series takes place on Monday July 17.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:35 BST- 1 min read
Chamber choir the Tuesday Singers, under the baton of Stephen Maltby, have a programme of music titled Songs for Summer, ranging from early English right up to the Beatles and David Bowie, so there's bound to be something for everyone to enjoy.
The concert takes place in St Oswald's Church, Lythe, 7pm start.
Tickets cost £7 which not only covers the music but also a complimentary glass of wine or fruit juice.