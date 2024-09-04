TV star Andi Peters broadcasts live from Yorkshire Cycle Hub at Fryup, near Whitby

TV presenter Andi Peters at the Yorkshire Cycle Hub, Fryup.

TV star Andi Peters was live at the Yorkshire Cycle Hub in Fryup this morning (Sep 4) broadcasting live to more than two million people.

Sarah Westwood of Yorkshire Cycle Hub said: “Andi Peters, producer Athena and two crew members rolled up to the hub at 6am.

"We supplied them with coffee and we hoped the rain would give way to sunshine – it eventually did.

“It was touch and go if they could broadcast from the hub because of the lack of 4g and we didn’t know if the WiFi was going to be strong enough.

TV presenter Andi Peters tries a piece of cake at the Yorkshire Cycle Hub.

"Luck was on our side today and our WiFi was strong enough when everyone on site turned their phones onto aeroplane mode.

“There was four live broadcasts, two on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and two on Lorraine.

“Andi was fantastic and ate a great fry-up live on telly!”

ITV had been looking for places connected to food – the previous day, they had been in Bakewell in the Derbyshire Dales, known, of course, for its Bakewell pudding.

Yorkshire Cycle Hub cyclists chat to the film crew.

Cyclists from the hub turned up to help with the filming of what would you do with £9,000 if you won it.

“They even did wheelies past the camera as they were filming live on TV,” added Sarah.

“Even the drone footage was fantastic!

"Andi even took one of Gabby's famous cheese scones home with him.

“Such a great morning for us and our local area.”

Andy is no stranger to the area, having broadcast competition prize giveaways for ITV from Whitby.