TV's The Chase star Anne Hegarty to star in Scarborough panto Cinderella

Audiences are invited to join the panto stars on a quest as Cinderella tries to win the heart of the dashing Prince Charming, with a little help from her best friend Buttons and the enchanting Fairy Godmother.

But with her evil Ugly Sisters determined to ruin her chances and the clock about to strike midnight, will Cinders manage to win the Prince’s love before the spell runs out?

The wonderful rags-to-riches tale is guaranteed to delight all the family.

Anne Hegarty from TV quiz show The Chase will be appearing in panto in Scarborough.

In this year’s magical production, presented by Tony Peers Ltd, you are promised sensational costumes, sparkling sets and great songs to sing along to.

The pantomime runs from December 7 2024 to January 1 2025.