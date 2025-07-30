Twelve hour Egton Cliff Challenge raises more than £3,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

The Egton Cliff Challengers.

A group of residents from Egton and the surrounding area got together recently to take part in an epic challenge of walking and running up and down Egton Bank for 12 continuous hours.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting at 7am and ending at 7pm, they ran and walked in aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The group of challengers of all ages contributed to 368 circuits from Egton to Egton Bridge and back again, which equates to 645 miles covered!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The elevation that was run and walked by the group was 176,500ft, which is equivalent to six Mount Everests.

A youngster cheering on the Egton Cliff Challengers.

Special mention to Hamish Miller, who achieved a phenomenal 32 round trips – 55 miles going up and down for 12 hours – an outstanding achievement when the average was 10 laps.

A modest target of £1,250 was set but so far just over £3,000 has been raised for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance with donations still coming in.

Should anyone wish to contribute they can do so through this link here.