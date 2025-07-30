Twelve hour Egton Cliff Challenge raises more than £3,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance
Starting at 7am and ending at 7pm, they ran and walked in aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
The group of challengers of all ages contributed to 368 circuits from Egton to Egton Bridge and back again, which equates to 645 miles covered!
The elevation that was run and walked by the group was 176,500ft, which is equivalent to six Mount Everests.
Special mention to Hamish Miller, who achieved a phenomenal 32 round trips – 55 miles going up and down for 12 hours – an outstanding achievement when the average was 10 laps.
A modest target of £1,250 was set but so far just over £3,000 has been raised for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance with donations still coming in.
Should anyone wish to contribute they can do so through this link here.
