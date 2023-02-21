Toby and Tomas Richardson of Fyling Hall School have been picked to go on an expedition to Canada.

The twin year 12 students were searching for residential expeditions for their Gold Duke of Edinburgh awards, and decided to apply for a place on the expedition – a decision that proved to be successful as they joined the lucky few accepted.

The British Exploring Society is a youth development charity founded on the belief that challenging experiences have the power to change lives while helping to protect and research the beautiful and fragile environments of the world.

Toby and Tomas said: “The expedition we have been offered a place on will take a group of explorers into the wilderness of the Canadian Yukon, where we will face challenges designed to develop courage, integrity, resilience, and teamwork skills – all characteristics that will be of the highest value when taking the following steps in life; first to university and then to the world of work.

"Although the society has not disclosed the scientific area which we will be researching in the Yukon, past expeditions have tracked glacial movement, population fluctuation in native flora, and have provided new data on black bear populations.

“For us, the expedition presents itself as an incredible opportunity for self-development, and a chance to contribute to revered professional research.”

In order to fund the expedition, the Richardsons have each been tasked with raising £3,000 towards the British Exploring Society, via a host of fundraising ideas and events.

The first of these events is on Thursday March 9, when they will be hosting their own Fyling Hall quiz night with parents, teachers and sixth form invited to test their wits in a general knowledge battle of minds.

This will feature nibbles and drinks, a raffle, and prizes for the winners.

They will also take on a sponsored marathon, comprising a 26-mile run, cycle and horse-ride to the Hole of Horcum.

On the morning of the big day, there will be a coffee morning before our departure, and donations or sponsorships would be welcome.

They are also offering grade-9 GCSE tuition to students, whether it is English, Maths or any of the sciences.