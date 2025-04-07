Two 15-year-old boys to appear at Scarborough Youth Magistrates Court

The two boys will appear at Scarborough Youth Magistrates' Court

Two 15-year-old Scarborough boys will appear before Scarborough Youth Magistrates after being charged with committing a shop theft from Go Local on Victoria Road on March 26.

Both boys were said to enter the store and select a bottle of wine each. They then ran from the premises without attempting to pay for the alcohol. Both were later identified and arrested.

One boy will attend Scarborough Youth Magistrates Court on May 13, whilst the other will be appearing on the April 29 charged with multiple offences including the theft of a pedal cycle, assault and further shop thefts.