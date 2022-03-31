Two Bridlington drivers are set to join the Monte Carlo or Bust Rally in a car worth less than £500

Monte Carlo or Bust participants must source a banger car for less than £500 before travelling more than 1,000 miles in the popular challenge.

Chris Begley and John Smalling will be burning rubber in a car worth less than £500 for more than 1,000 miles to Monte Carlo via France, Switzerland and Italy – joining other real-life Wacky Racers from across the UK.

The pairing are encouraging like-minded thrill seekers to join them at the start line when the rally begins in June this year.

The world-famous rally challenges car enthusiasts to source a banger car for less than £500 and take part in a variety of hilarious challenges along the way competing for points and prizes.

Teams are encouraged to raise money for a local charity of their choice and can share their progress with supporters via live GPS tracking.

Inspired by the classic Paramount film, the three-day crusade will see more than 100 of the finest British bangers celebrate the end of travel restrictions related to the pandemic by visiting some of Europe’s most exciting locations and experience spectacular roads with backdrops of sun, sea, sand and snow!

Participants in the the last event in 2019 event raised more than £150,000 for UK charities.

Chris said: “We first took part in the event in 2019, racing our beautiful banger all the way to Monte Carlo and she didn’t miss a beat.

“We’re back this year and laying down the challenge to the good people of Bridlington to join us on another amazing adventure.

“This is a brilliant opportunity to get your team into gear and experience some of the greatest roads in Europe in some of worst cars from the UK.”