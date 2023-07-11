News you can trust since 1882
Two Bridlington organisations set to join forces for Summer Fayre and Movember Cup this month

The East Coast Majorettes are holding a Summer Fayre alongside the Movember Cup on July 22 at Bridlington CYP.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 11:57 BST

The fundraising Summer Fayre promises to have a number of small business stalls, a bouncy castle, face painting, tombola, raffle, hook a duck and more.

The Summer Fayre is being held in conjunction with the The Movember Cup, a charity football tournament organised by Moteambridboro, who work towards raising awareness of men’s mental health and organise Movember events.

The double event aims to entertain families while the football tournament takes place and raise funds for two Bridlington organisations.

The Summer Fayre is set to take place on July 22 at Bridlington CYP.The Summer Fayre is set to take place on July 22 at Bridlington CYP.
Sommer Burroughs, East Coast Majorette s founder, said: “We’re really looking forward to this year's Summer Fayre and we hope it will be a very successful day for everyone involved.

“Our troupe has doubled in size this year so this will help a lot to raise funds for this year's competition season. Events like these are crucial for our non-profit troupe as we rely solely on fundraising and donations. Please come along and join us and Moteambridboro for a fun filled day. Your support will mean the world to us.”

Ryan Wilson, founder of Moteambridboro, said: “I’m very excited for this year's Movember Cup, we’ve been working really hard to make it a fun day for all in attendance, with raffles, stalls, food & drink, a bouncy castle and some competitive football all to digest and enjoy! All whilst raising awareness and funds for all the dads, sons, brothers and mates out there.”

Contact the East Coast Majorettes on social media or call Sommer on 07958370964 to secure a place as a stall holder.

Winners of the last Movember Cup.Winners of the last Movember Cup.
